Kenneth C. Shick, Sr., 87, of Paris, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Aultman Hospital.

He was born June 23, 1935, in New Salem, PA, to Harris and Mildred (Kline) Shick.

He was raised in New Salem, New Bethlehem, and Dayton, PA, and graduated from Dayton, PA, High School in 1953. In the 60s, he and his family moved to Ohio to continue his career in the car business. He was sales manager and owner of Shick Olds and Cadillac in Mt. Vernon, OH. Around 1980, they moved to the Minerva/Robertsville area and owned and operated Bunker Hill Mobile Homes. In 1993, he and his wife, Sandy moved to Steubenville and owned and operated Pleasant Hill Mobile Homes where they eventually retired and moved back to Robertsville to be closer to family and friends. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, boater, and camper. He loved fishing in Lake Erie for bass and Lake Ontario for salmon with his boys. He enjoyed going to casinos with the family. For years, he and Sandy enjoyed sharing their second home in Florida with family and friends. He loved spending time with his family, especially his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra (Hurd) Shick, who died in 2012; son, Kenneth Shick, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Shick; sister, Mona Steffy; and two brothers, Carl Huffman, and Jim Shick.

He is survived by 3 daughters, Cathy (Danny) Maple of Carrollton, Lorri (Jeff) Fairless of Canton, and Renae (Dave) Gross of Robertsville; son, Jim Shick of Carrollton; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Mitch, Dana, Dale, Dustin, Danielle, Jeremy, Brandon, Nicole, Wendy, and Adam; and 19 + great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison funeral home with Pastor Mike Gross officiating.

Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to services on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.