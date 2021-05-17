Kenneth D. Clark, Jr., 53, passed away May 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family in Mogadore, Ohio.

He was born May 26, 1967, in Canton, Ohio, to Kenneth Sr. and Josie Clark of Dellroy, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife, Mela; son, Alan (Katie) Clark; daughters, April (Laura) Clark and Diane (Oliver) Clark, all of Mogadore; sisters, Carla Brooks of Louisville, Ohio, and Cheryl (Ron) Berard of Dellroy, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by infant twin daughters.

Ken graduated from Carrollton High School and was a veteran of the US Army and served in Desert Storm.

Ken’s passion was riding motorcycles and spending time with family and friends.

A private celebration of life will be held at the family’s home.