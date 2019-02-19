Kenneth E. Zwick, 83, of East Rochester, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

He was born May 24, 1935 in Louisville to Urban and Alice (Ottle) Zwick.

He retired as the plant manager for the J.C. Baxter Company in Minerva after 45 years of service. He is a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva, the Knights of Columbus, North Canton Eagles and a member of the Buckeye Allis Club. He graduated from Minerva High School.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn (Hupp) Zwick, who died in 2013; a daughter, Colleen Myers; 3 sisters, Mildred Frigyes, Grace Frigyes and Dorothy Zwick; a brother, Donald Zwick, and a granddaughter, Sarah Jane Myers.

He is survived by 3 sons, Thomas (Lena) Zwick of Clinton, Terry (Judie) Zwick of Minerva, and Kevin (Marcia) Zwick of Randolph; a sister, Wanda Manley of Minerva; a brother, Lawrence Zwick of Carrollton; 8 grandchildren, Mandi (Scott) Alwine, Haylee Zwick, Jessica (Theo) Mote, Dean Myers, Samantha (Joe) Anderson, Taylor (Jake) Walter, Olivia Zwick and Mackenzie Zwick; and 2 great grandsons, Wyatt Alwine and Urban Anderson.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will be Friday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. in St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva with Fr. Victor Cinson as celebrant. Burial will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday, Feb. 21 from 5-9 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with a Wake Service at 9 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.