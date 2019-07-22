Kenneth J. Neely, 81, formerly of Carrollton, passed away June 20, 2019 in Goodyear, AZ, after a brief illness.

A son of the late Kenneth E. and Elizabeth Hargest Neely, he was born July 3, 1937 in Steubenville, OH.

Kenneth was a graduate of Oakland Community College with a Business Administration Degree. His career began with General Electric in Canton before moving to Michigan where he worked for Chrysler Financial Corporation and Detroit Savings Bank. In 1999 he retired and moved to Arizona, where he resided until his passing.

He is survived by his daughter, Sheryl, of Rochester Hills, MI, along with several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jane, whom he married July 4, 1957; and a sister, Alberta Marshall.

A graveside service for Kenneth will be held July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with local arrangements.