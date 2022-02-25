Kenneth James King, 84, of Minerva, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

He was born May 28, 1937, in Mechanicstown to Amos and Laura (Hardgrove) King.

He retired from the Timken Company in Canton where he had worked for 37 years. He is a U.S. Army Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela (Reed) King, whom he married Sept. 10, 1980; 3 children, Nicole (Scott Hammond) King of Columbus, Tana (Mark) Hall of Minerva, and Kenneth King of Columbus; two grandchildren, Elliot (Heather) Hall of Lancaster, and Ethan Hall of Columbus. He is preceded in death by 8 sisters and brothers, Audrey Zimmerman, Georgia Houze, Marjorie KcKenzie, Nova Courtheyn, Mary Alice Thompson, Donna King, Glen Richard King and Paul King.

Funeral services will be Monday, February 28 at 12 noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating.

Burial will be in Heritage Memorial Gardens.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from 11-12 noon.

