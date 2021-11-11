Kenneth “Kenny” Beatty, 70, of Carrollton, passed away after a brief illness at Mercy Medical Center on Nov. 8, 2021.

A son of the late Roy and Dorothy Hill Beatty, he was born Feb. 25, 1951, in Jefferson County, Ohio.

Kenny was a graduate of Carrollton High School and was employed by the Ohio Department of Transportation for 34 years. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and a good game of euchre, but his greatest joy was being a husband and father. Kenny will always be remembered as a quiet, kind, and patient man who worked hard for his family, who he dearly loved.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, the former Deborah Truini; two sons, Matthew (Rebecca) Beatty of Waynesburg and Jonathan (Kristan) Beatty of Carrollton; a grandson, Kade; and his brother in spirit, Karl Wells.

Funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at noon in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.

Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Kenny’s name to Carroll County Caring Hands, PO Box 322, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 or the Animal Protection League, PO Box 353, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.