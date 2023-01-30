Kenneth Leggett, 86, of Carrollton, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the golden Age Retreat after a short illness.

He was born in Perry Township on Jan. 17, 1936. He was the son of the late Charles and Eva (Gotschall) Leggett.

Kenny retired from L.C.P. Plastics in Carrollton and was a farmer most of his life. Pony pulling and corn hauling with his brother was his passion.

Preceding him was the mother of his children, Charlene (Snair) Bake, and his second wife of 27 years, Elizabeth “Marie” Leggett; siblings, Earl, Ray and Donald Leggett, and Arlene Latimer, Marie Anderson and Hazell Stull.

Surviving are his children, David (Robin) Leggett, Teresa (Jerry) Moreland and Dennis (Amanda) Leggett; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson; a sister, Diana Rose; stepchildren, Mike (Dawn) Snair, Shawn (Dawn) Snair and Sarah Snair; and numerous step and great grandkids.

Cremation was his request and a memorial service with his late wife, Marie will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Golden Age Retreat or the donor’s choice.

A special thank you to all the workers at the facilities for the care and patience shown. Punk, aka “Mud”, the best of the best.