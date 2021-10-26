Kenneth Ray Shaver Jr., 72, of Mechanicstown, Ohio, died Oct. 15, 2021, at Cleveland Clinic/Mercy Medical Center-Canton.

He was born Sept. 30, 1949, in West Virginia, son of the late Kenneth R. and Florence (Quinn) Shaver Sr.

Ken was the owner/operator of D&K Auto Marine. He was known for his ability to not only build, but repair boats over the years. He was a graduate of Carrollton High School.

He is survived by his wife and devoted caregiver, Dolores (Cox) Shaver; children, Kenneth Robert Shaver of Derry, NH, Yvette Marie Hughes of Amherst, MA, Mindy Davis, and Joshua Shaver, both of Warren, Ohio; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Brad Shaver of Canton, Patricia (Kevin) Riggs of East Rochester, and Debbie Fisherman of Troy.

There will be no services held at this time.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

