Kenneth W. Slaton Sr., 77, of Minerva, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Akron General Hospital.

He was born Sept. 3, 1944, in Grafton, WV, to the late Robert and Aretha (Cox) Slaton and was the youngest of 12 children.

He was the owner of Slaton Construction and was a building contractor and carpenter for many years. He is a member of the Robertsville Grange, the 54 Ford Club, and the NRA.

He is survived by his wife, Marie (Allen) Slaton, whom he married Jan. 11, 1962; 3 children, Tammie (Patrick) Birmingham of N. Canton, Kenneth (Valerie) Slaton Jr. of Hartville, and Marcia (Kevin) Zwick of Randolph; 7 grandchildren, Brook Young, Brittany Young, Savannah Slaton, Kenneth “Trey” Slaton III, Grant Slaton, Mackenzie Zwick and Olivia Zwick; and two great grandchildren, Jayden Young and Ginnavera Stuart.

Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chris Davis officiating.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery near East Canton.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Animal Protection League or the Diabetes Association.

