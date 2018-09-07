Kent State Tuscarawas Holds 50th Anniversary on University Drive Campus Reunion

Kent State University at Tuscarawas will welcome alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends back to the university for its 50th Anniversary Campus Reunion on Wed., Sept. 12. Attendees will enjoy an evening that brings together the Tuscarawas campus family, celebrates scholar excellence and provides a nostalgic return to the university.

“Kent State Tuscarawas was the launching pad for thousands of alumni who are doing great things here in Tuscarawas County, across the country and around the world,” said Chad Conrad, Kent State Tuscarawas director of advancement. “This special celebration will draw many of them back home to reconnect with their fellow Kent Staters and honor their campus lineage!”

The campus reunion gathering is intended to reconnect individuals to the campus and represents an effective link between the wonderful past and the bright present. Guests will enjoy great food, music, fun and campus tours. Musical entertainment will be provided by Martini & Russo, a popular local band.

“This September, our campus reunion, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary, will create a special experience like no other,” said Brad Bielski, Kent State Tuscarawas dean and chief administrative officer of the Tuscarawas campus. “Time changes everything except true friendships. Come back to reconnect, rediscover and relive your days at Kent State Tuscarawas!”

The campus reunion will take place in the lobby of Founders Hall from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The reunion is hosted by the Kent State Tuscarawas Alumni Association, which is an organization that offers events, programs and benefits to keep Kent State Tuscarawas graduates and friends connected to the university.

Anyone who attended or graduated from the Tuscarawas campus is eligible for membership. For more information or to join the alumni association, visit www.tuscalum.com.

To RSVP for the campus reunion, contact Chad Conrad at (330) 308.7445 or cconra1@kent.edu.

In addition to the campus reunion, other free special events are scheduled for the week of September 10 to 16 to commemorate the 50th anniversary celebration. On Mon., Sept. 10, historian and Kent State Tuscarawas instructor Todd Hartline will present his talk “Kent State Tuscarawas: 50 Years of Higher Education in Ohio’s Tuscarawas County” at noon in the Founders Hall auditorium. Pizza will be provided. Also on Mon., Sept. 10, Peter Sagal, host of one of NPR’s most popular radio programs “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!”, will speak at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. Tickets for Peter Sagal are required and available free of charge at the Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available in person, by calling 330.308.6400 or online at www.kent.edu/tusc/pac.

On Friday, Sept. 14, Bob and Melody Liberatore will perform “Love Letters” at 7 p.m. on the Performing Arts Center Stage with open seating. Everyone from the surrounding community is invited to a Community Open House that will include tours of all campus buildings on Sun., Sept. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Finally, the 50th anniversary celebration continues into October with the Classical Mystery Tour, a highly-regarded Beatles tribute band and the Tuscarawas Philharmonic. This unique event will be held on Sat., Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased by calling 330.308.6400 or at www.tuscphil.org.