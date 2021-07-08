Kevin Booth, 56, of Carrollton, passed away in his home unexpectedly June 22, 2021.

A son of Kenneth Booth Sr. of Perrysville and the late Nancy Swonger, he was born in Canton, Ohio, Dec. 8, 1964.

He was a proud Marine, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a son, a brother, an uncle, a cousin, and a friend. Though he struggled with things throughout his life, some things were undeniable: he was sensitive, loving, and one of the most generous men I knew. Kevin never shied away from extending his love and help to those who needed it, no matter what circumstances he was in. He could feel pain and love like no other – a magnanimous human being. Everyone that knew him will remember his great hugs and his bigger than life personality!

He loved God, his country, and his family with all his heart, and we know that he is in a better place now and has found the peace that eluded him on this earth.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Evangeline Booth; son, Kristopher (Amy) Booth; brother, Kenny (Carol) Booth Jr., David (Tammy) Booth, and Steven (Sharon) Booth; and a sister, Sharon (David) Morckel.

A memorial Mass will be held July 17, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton with Fr. Jonas Shell officiating.

Burial will follow with full military honors in Perrysville Cemetery.

Visitation will be in the church from 9 a.m. until start of Mass.

Kevin Booth, you will always be forever in our hearts.