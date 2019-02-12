Kim Cessna, 55

On Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, Kim Cessna, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully in her Dellroy home at the age of 55 years.

Kim will be lovingly remembered by her children, Jeremy (Kristen) and Amanda (Josh).

Kim will also be fondly remembered by her two grandchildren, Nathaniel and Nash, and by her brothers and sisters, Raymond (Debra) Cowan, Elizabeth (Doug) Arnett, Andrew Cowan, and Toni (Daniel) Velek.

Kim was a school bus driver for Carrollton Exempted villages and enjoyed spending her time with friends, family, and spoiling the grandkids.

A fellowship of friends and family will gather in memory of Kim at the Carrollton Vets Club located 2038 Brenner Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at 5 p.m.