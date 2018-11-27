Kim Dycus, 64, of Carrollton, died early Tuesday morning, Nov. 20, 2019, in Mercy Medical Center in Canton surrounded by his children after a few years of ill health.

Born April 23, 1954, in Canton, Ohio, Kim was the son of the late William and Bessie Dycus (Geckler). Until his death, he resided on the farm his parents purchased in 1964, which he purchased from them in 1987 and was a lifelong resident of Carroll County.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Penny Dycus (Nichols) in 2016, with whom he is now reunited.

Kim dropped out of school in the 8th grade to go to work with his father as an iron worker to help support his siblings and family and to keep the farm running. Over the years, he wore many hats ranging from farmer, electrician, mechanic, hunter, fisherman, trapper, morel mushroom hunter, ginseng hunter, forager, handyman, a scrapper, a gardener, and a man who had no fear of taking on any job. He will be fondly remembered by all as a man who always wore his work boots, jeans, and his hat, and was ready to go to work with his super strong coffee and cigarettes. But you’d never catch him wearing a pair of gloves, safety glasses, or ear protection, and he never took a vacation in his life. Instead, he chose to remain on the farm working. He never complained about aches or pains, refused medical treatment on countless occasions when he needed a medical professional, and he didn’t complain even in his final days when we knew he was in agonizing pain. He may have been stubborn, but he was without a doubt, no one can ever deny that he was tougher than nails.

Kim was a physically imposing mountain of a man who grew up rough and tumble, and he had a booming voice that struck fear into those who opposed him—especially his children. In his younger years, he was a drinker, brawler, amateur arm wrestler, and a self-proclaimed trouble maker who never backed away from a fight and proclaimed to his last days that he never lost one. Despite these supposed flaws, his family and friends will remember him as the last of a generation of private, strong but silent men who made sure there was always food on the table, a roof over our heads, and an outreached hand to help those he loved. Kim was left handed, had one of the loudest whistle we’ve ever heard, and some will tell you he could be meaner than an angry hornet. But we all loved him for the individual he was, and these little attributes is how he will be best remembered.

Kim was a fan of physical sports like football, boxing, and MMA and was a fan of any opponent playing the Cleveland Browns or any Cleveland sports team. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and any automotive racing, bull riding, Gunsmoke, Jeopardy, the news and weather, and there wasn’t one episode of Bonanza that he didn’t know from start to finish.

He never saw the ocean, he was never on an airplane, never played a round of golf, never owned a brand new car, he never used Facebook or Twitter, he didn’t care to ever know anything about the Internet, and he had no interest in going to a big city unless it was to work or to buy a junk car. He preferred to be at home working on an old Chevy, tending to his animals, especially his chickens, fine tuning his guns, fixing something that was broken, turning someone’s trash into a usable treasure, and tending to and living off his land. For over forty years and until he passed, Kim was a strong advocate for the legalization of marijuana.

Kim is survived by a son, William (Bill) Dycus of Akron; two daughters, Jessica Dycus (Menapace) of Mineral City, and April Dycus of Weirton, WV. He is also survived by a brother, Fred Dycus of Minerva; and two sisters, Sue Dycus (Rich Hartong) of Carrollton and Linda (Howard) Heinzman of Florida. Also surviving is a special nephew Kim helped to raise and considered a son, William Audia; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends also survive him.

Per Kim’s wishes, there will be no services. Kim will be cremated and returned to the Earth on the farm which he loved more than any other possession in this world. A remembrance and celebration of his life will be held in Spring 2019. He wouldn’t want any flowers, donations, or anyone mourning his passing. He’d probably tell you to quit the crybaby stuff and get back to work. He even said many times he didn’t want anyone visiting him in the hospital because all people do there is hold hands and cry. He wasn’t one for glitz and glam in life, and he wouldn’t want any glitz and glam in death. Instead, we ask that you submit your favorite stories and memories, in writing or verbally, no matter how crazy they may be, to the family to properly memorialize his legacy. We know there are some crazy ones out there, and we’re ready to hear them all! He was a true legend and an outlaw who will be greatly missed by those he allowed into his life.