L. Cheryl Simpson, 72, went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2022, after a valiant fight with dementia.

Born in Canton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Charles Wallace, Jr. and Joy Flanagan Wallace. She was a registered nurse for approximately 30 years and spent a large part of her career at Aultman Hospital. While living in Ohio, she was a proud member of the Aultman Women’s Board. Her passions included her grandsons and a hobby of interior decorating.

On Jan. 10, 1980, she married the late Phillip P. Simpson. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Ruth Wallace and nephews, Jerry Wallace and Ben Wallace.

She is survived by her daughter, Jessica (Neal) Schultz of Plymouth, MI; brothers, Earl Lynn Wallace and Charles Roy (Rena) Wallace; sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Charles) Patterson; nieces and nephews, Tracy (David) Bizjak, Michelle (Walter) Stanislawski, Troy Wallace, Patrick (Jen) Patterson and Todd (Sarah) Patterson; numerous great nieces and nephews that she loved dearly; and the new loves of her life, her grandsons, Jackon and Carter Schultz.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 6 from 1-4 p.m. at the Carrollton Assembly of God, 400 Steubenville Rd. SE, Carrollton, OH.

A brief service will take place at 2 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cheryl’s name towards The Aultman Foundation Women’s Board Tribute Fund or The Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation.