L. Scott Reed, 72, of Carrollton, passed away July 4, 2022.

Scott was a friend to many, loved to tell a good story, and was a lifelong supporter of the Carrollton High School wrestling and baseball teams.

Born in Canton, Ohio on April 18, 1950, to James and Joy Reed, Scott was a 1986 graduate of Carrollton High School and a member of the 1967 Hall of Fame wrestling team. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served with distinction in the U.S. Sixth Fleet. After returning from the Navy, he began his career driving semi-trucks for J. Reed & Sons Trucking while also working 12 years at Republic Steel in Canton, Ohio. Starting in 2001, Scott started his own trucking business, Warrior Transport, and served as the owner and operator until 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Michele (Micki) Ohman Reed; children, Cady (Joel) Mullens of Hartville, Ohio, and T.J. (Katie) Reed of Cornelius, NC; nephew, Caden Buxton of the home; 5 grandchildren, Maggie, Nate, Lily, Ryan, and Ellie; brothers, Brady (Kim) Reed, Dusty (Kimberly) Reed, and Kit Reed; sisters, Darcy (Bill) Rutledge and Kym (Bryce) Custer.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Truman House Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

The family will announce a celebration of life at a future date.