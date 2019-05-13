Lady Warriors win EBC championship; boys finish fourth

By Jordan Miller

Sports Editor

SALEM – Another regular season is in the books for the Carrollton Warriors track teams.

The Lady Warriors concluded the regular season by winning the Eastern Buckeye Conference’s first-ever championship with 132 points. Marlington followed with 116 points.

The Carrollton boys track team placed fourth with 83.5 points. Salem won the boys conference title with 156 points.

During their dominating performance at the conference meet, the Lady Warriors won five of the 16 track and field events.

“We have a group of dedicated girls that have a no-nonsense work ethic that made a championship possible,” Carrollton track and field coach Mike Aukerman said. “We had some great leadership from Mac, Layna, Cindy, Micah and Alivia throughout the year and everyone else just jumped on board and what we saw was a group of athletes with a singular focus to be at their best daily.”

Carrollton senior track standout Micah Donley accomplished a feat that no one in CHS school history has ever done.

Donley, a four-year letter winner of the Carrollton track team, won conference titles in the 100 (12.52), 200 (26.09), 400 (58.09) and as a member of the 4×400 relay team (4:06.74) along with Cindy Lewis, Jillian Rinkes and Josie Burgett.

“Other coaches rave about her to me because she looks so graceful and effortless when she runs,” Aukerman said about Donley. “For her to go undefeated in her league career – 16 for 16 – is unheard of. She wants to be elite and it shows in her drive to improve. When other kids see her having that type of mentality, it is hard not to follow her example.”

Carrollton defending state champion Alivia Bentley defended her conference title in the shot put with a throw of 44’ 6.75”. She also placed second in the discus event with a throw of 130’ 11”.

Carrollton freshman Elizabeth Potts placed sixth in the 100 with a time of 13.62. She finished ninth in the 400, running a 1:08.02.

Carrollton seniors Layna Pasiuk (16.41) and Mac Tubaugh (16.58) placed third and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles, respectively.

Rinkes recorded a time of 27.59 in the 200-meter dash, placing sixth for the Lady Warriors.

The girls 4×800 relay team of Tessa Bodo, Alli Stackhouse, Camryn Barker and Burgett finished fourth, running a time of 10:51.52.

Potts, Stackhouse, Lewis and Rinkes made up the 4×200 team, who placed third with a time of 1:50.89.

Barker placed fourth in the mile with a time of 5:42.49. Ella Little finished 10th, recording a time of 6:11.53. Barker also placed fourth in the two-mile with a time of 12:39.45. Mary Keane finished eighth in the event with a time of 14:33.71.

Lewis finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.53. Pasiuk followed with a fourth-place finish and time of 51.76.

Burgett claimed fifth place on the podium in the 800 with a time of 2:33.19. Stackhouse finished sixth in the event with a time of 2:36.13.

Amanda Bentley recorded a throw of 36’ 4.25” in the shot put, placing third. She finished fourth in discus with a throw of 118’ 7”.

Tubaugh recorded a jump of 4’ 8” in the high jump, placing seventh at EBC. Haidyn Shuman placed ninth with a time of 4’ 6”. Tubaugh finished fifth in the long jump with a jump of 15’ 1.75”. Amanda Byler placed 14th in the event with a jump of 13’ 7.5”.

CARROLLTON BOYS

The Carrollton boys track team had won one individual conference championship.

Carrollton senior Calob Dalton set a new CHS school record in the 100-meter dash while with a time of 11.16, earning himself an EBC title in the event.

Dalton placed third in the 200 with a time of 22.98. Dalton, Drue Moore, Talen Timberlake and Brady Benner made up the Carrollton 4×400 relay team, which placed third with a time of 4:41.64.

“Calob has just continued to get better – every year… and every race,” Aukerman said. “I joke that he is like a championship derby horse… you know when the gun goes off, something special could happen. That has been the case the last few weeks.”

Timberlake, a first-year track athlete, placed second in the high jump with a jump of 6’ 2”. He finished fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:12.39.

“Talen is extremely gifted,” Aukerman said about Timberlake’s first year of track so far. “He is a tremendous athlete and the sky is the limit for him. Nothing surprises me with him. I’ve seen him do incredible things in practice – in basketball and track. I am excited to see him continue to mast his technique because the potential for 6-4,6-6 is there this year. That would mean a possible school record and a state championship berth.”

Oriol Farres placed 10th in the 100 with a time of 11.60. He placed 10th in the 200 with a time of 24.10.

The Carrollton boys 4×800 relay team of Evan Days, Alex Carrothers, Andrew Gotschall and Connor Rutledge placed third with a time of 8:33.97.

The 4×200 team of Justin Naylor, Domanick Speelman, Farres and Benner placed fifth with a time of 1:37.69.

Days placed fifth in the one-mile event with a time of 4:49.61. Jon Russell placed seventh with a time of 4:51.87.

The 4×100 team of Naylor, Speelman, Farres and Benner placed sixth with a time of 47.09.

Moore placed fifth in the 400 with a time of 54.74. Carrothers followed him up with a time of 55.57, placing 10th.

Speelman placed 10th in the 300-hurdles with a time of 46.08. Running a 48.15, Naylor placed 12th in the event.

Gotschall recorded a time of 2:10.65 in the 800, placing fourth. Timberlake placed fifth in the same event with a time of 2:12.39.

In the two-mile event, Rutledge placed fourth with a time of 10:49.39. Days placed sixth in the event with a time of 11:00.56.

Carrollton senior Jace Miles placed third in the shot put with a throw of 44’ 1.75”. In discus, Miles placed seventh with a throw of 129’.

Nick Bryan placed 12th for the Warriors in the shot put with a throw of 33’ 11”. He finished 10th in discus with a throw of 98’ 8”.

Adam Chaney placed fifth in the high jump with a jump of 5’ 10”.

Benner placed fifth in the long jump with a jump of 20’ 4.75”. Austin Colletti placed eighth in the event with a jump of 18’ 7.25”.

The Carrollton boys track team will be back in action May 16 and 18 at West Holmes for the district meet. The girls are slated to race May 16 at Marietta.

“For us to continue to improve and be at our best next week – the difference will be in the details,” Coach Aukerman said. “The training is near complete and the “hay is nearly in the barn” so we just need to go out and compete with confidence and conviction. Essentially, do what we have done for the past five years. Success breeds success.”