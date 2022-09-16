Larry Bender Sr., 82, of Minerva, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Aultman Alliance Hospital.

He was born Aug. 3, 1940, in Waynesburg, to Norman and Bernice (Stalder) Bender. After 48 years of service at PCC Airfoils in Minerva, Larry retired from the Quality Control Department and was also formerly General Foreman over Manufacturing. He is a member of the Augusta and Minerva Christian Churches. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1958. Larry was a kind and gentle soul, enjoyed traveling, dominos (unbeatable) and anyone visiting his home could appreciate his landscaping skills.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen (Sanor) Bender, whom he married Nov. 26, 1983; daughter, Sharon (Danny) Wright of Kensington; son, Larry Bender Jr. of Atlanta, GA; two stepsons, Kerry Price of Minerva and George McCloskey of Courtland; 4 sisters, Nancy (David) Gall of Hanoverton, Linda (Bob) Crouse of Minerva, Kay (Larry) Garner of Carrollton, and Peggy (Perry) Moore of Carrollton; six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by a daughter and her husband, Kimberly and Ronnie Clemens and two sisters, Carol Randal and Norma Neimic.

Special gratitude to Dr. Ed Barr and Larry’s many health care specialists.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Dale Roberts and Larry Karlen officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Minerva Missions.

