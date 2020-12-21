Larry Boggess, 80, of Germantown (near Dayton, Ohio), passed away in the promise of the second coming and the resurrection on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

Larry was born in Amsterdam, Ohio, Nov. 20, 1940 to the late Everett and Mildred (Geckler) Boggess.

He was a graduate of the Class of 1958 and worked for the 7th Day Adventist Church for 50 years as pastor and administrator.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joann and Janet Boggess.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joan Boggess; children, Chris Boggess, Tim Boggess, and Amanda Cox; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; brothers, Dan, Bob, Richard and Ben Boggess; and many other relatives and friends.