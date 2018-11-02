Larry E. Miller, 79, of Dellroy, passed away suddenly, surrounded by his family Oct. 31, 2018, in Aultman Hospital.

Son of the late Paul E. and Pauline Miller, he was born Aug. 22, 1939, in Pennsylvania. His family moved to Ohio in the 1950’s.

He retired from the railroad where he was an engineer for Conrail, previously Penn Central Railroad.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Nellie M. (Geiser) Miller, whom he married Nov. 28, 1959; his son, Randy M. Miller; and his infant great-granddaughter, Jocelyn Starr Hamann.

His surviving children are Dixie (Phil) Pavick, Jeff (Jan) Miller, Debbie Handy (Adam Bowman), Julie (Scott) Stallman, Tracy (Randy) Wright, Becky Miller (Ray Myers); daughter-in-law Cheryl (Ron) Berard; 15 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. Survived by his sisters Tammy Williams, Clara Smith, and Margaret Givens.

He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He especially loved bow hunting and the shooting sports.

Calling hours are Sunday, Nov. 4th, from 6-8 p.m. at Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home. Funeral services are Monday, Nov. 5th, at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Union Valley Cemetery in Dellroy.