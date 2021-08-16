Larry G. “Moose” Shaw, 73, of Carrollton, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in his home.

A son of the late Russell and Kathryn Georgia Shaw, he was born Aug. 22, 1947, in Wheeling, WV.

Larry was a United States Marine, proudly serving his country in Vietnam from 1965-1969. During his life he was a member of the Minerva VFW where he served on the Honor Guard, the Moose Lodge in Amsterdam, and attended the Carrollton Church of God. He was a machinist by trade, and enjoyed coaching youth sports, hunting, fishing, baseball, wrestling, and football. Larry was an avid supporter of all the Carrollton sports and enjoyed helping others. He especially loved riding 4 wheelers with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Greathouse Shaw of 50 years; two sons, Chris (Beth) Shaw of N. Canton, and Ryan (Jamie) Shaw of Carrollton; five grandchildren, Caleb DeFord, Kaitlyn Shaw, Evan Shaw, Aidan Shaw, and Kamryn Shaw; and three sisters, Wanda Marshall, Sherry Shaw, and Dotty Beadnell.

Along with his parents, Larry was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom and Randy Shaw, and three sisters, Judy Nalley, Margie Shaw, and Beverly Shaw.

Services will be held Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Jarron Fry officiating.

Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of services.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.