Larry James Peebles, 77, passed away March 6, 2023.

He was born in Canton, Ohio, April 4, 1945, to the late Wells Edward, Sr. and Agatha (Craigo) Peebles.

Larry was a proud direct descendant of Captain David Peebles who came to America in 1648. He graduated from Carrollton High School with the class of 1963 before serving in the Army from 1965-67 in Pleiku, Vietnam, where he earned the rank of MP Spec 4. He built his career with Republic Steel, where he devoted 45 years, before his retirement. He was an active member of Canton Baptist Temple where he made many friends. Larry loved his family and will be dearly missed.

In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by siblings, Ed (Catherine), Dale (Mary), Beverly, and Dan (Nancy).

He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Nola Peebles; children, Jamie and Chad (Beth); grandsons, Ethan and Isaac; siblings, Dorothy (Ted, deceased) House, and Donna (Ben) Strohmeyer; and several close nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 10, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, and Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 12-1 p.m. with service to follow at 1 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery near Bloomingdale, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp CHOF in care of Canton Baptist Temple. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.