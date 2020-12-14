Larry Lee “Doc” Dixon, 78, of Dover, didn’t cross the finish line, it was the starting line for his eternal life with the Lord, on Dec. 12, 2020.

Doc was given to his parents, Mervin and Mary (Smith) Dixon, Sr., by God on March 14, 1942 in Carrollton.

After completing his education at Carrollton, he became a professional race car driver and engine builder. He enjoyed racing throughout the United States and Canada, which afforded him the opportunity to see the country and meet wonderful people.

Special accomplishments in his drag-racing career included: 1967 NASCAR World Champion, 1970 A.H.R.A. World Champion, 1971 I.H.R.A. World Champion, 1974 N.H.R.A. World Champion and Division 3 Champion, 1987 N.H.R.A. World Champion Runner-Up and Division 3 Champion, and 1987 N.H.R.A. Man of the Year, and 1975 Car Craft Magazine Driver of the Year. He was also a multi-time feature winner and track record holder in both stock and drag racing, and inducted into several racing halls of fame.

Throughout his racing career, Doc was employed with Tin Indian Racing, Coultraps Speed Shop, Malcuit Racing Engines, The Rod Shop race team, executive director of S.T.A.R.S., and Applied Nitrous Technology.

Doc will be remembered for his sweet, outgoing personality and the absolute love that he bestowed on his wife, children, and grandchildren. “Papa” enjoyed being at many events cheering on Ethan, Rylee, Gianna, and Brady. Doc always had a willingness to help anyone in need, especially when it came to race cars and racing engines. Doc was truly a mentor to numerous racers, though short-lived, his greatest pride was having his own sons, Jamie and Chad, in their race cars on the track. He also shared an unspoken daddy-daughter bond with his daughter, Charity.

“Doc” and Lynn attended NewPointe Community Church, Dover Campus as did their son, Chad.

Doc will be deeply missed by his soulmate and wife, Lynn Davis Dixon of Dover; his son, Jamie (Angela) Dixon of Fort Lauderdale, FL; his daughter, Charity (fiancé, Eric Johnson) Francis of Blacklick, OH; his grandchildren, Ethan and Rylee Francis and Gianna and Brady Dixon; brother, Mervin (Jean Darr) Dixon; and his sisters-in-law, Tamie (Rod) Howard and Tina Davis; brother-in-law, Clark (Bruno Casale) Davis; and nephew, Kenny Howard.

Doc was preceded in passing by his parents, and dear son, Chad Dixon on Feb. 9, 2012.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. A service celebrating Doc’s life well-lived and respected will begin at 3 p.m. Dear friend and spiritual leader, Pastor Luanne Youngman will officiate Doc’s service.

Those wishing to do so, may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Doc by visiting the funeral home website.

In keeping with Doc’s desire, cremation will follow the services and his earthly remains will be entwined with their beloved son, Chad, and later laid to rest at Deersville Cemetery.

Doc’s journey the past 8 years included Alzheimer’s Disease, diabetes, and ultimately, “non-drinker” end stage liver failure disease. Doc was truly blessed that Lynn was able to keep him at home through it all, providing exceptional, loving, attentive care. Lynn and Doc were grateful for those who made that possible and for those who visited Doc, including Community Hospice, during his decline and the prayers were very much appreciated.

All who knew Doc know that he loved bananas. As you enjoy eating a banana, remember fondly “Doc” Dixon.