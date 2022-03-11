Larry Lee Moyer, 79, of Cherryville, NC, transitioned from his earthly home Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Nov. 17, 1942, to Charles and Rosa (Simonds) Moyer of Carrollton.

Larry graduated from Carrollton High School in 1960. He then proudly served in the U.S. Navy for six years. He furthered his education by taking business management courses through his job with Timken Company in Canton. He later transferred to The Timken Plant in Lincolnton, NC, where he retired after 30 years of service. His hobbies included woodworking where his specialty was carving model airplanes. He took joy in helping his neighbors and took great pleasure in cutting their grass.

Besides his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Glenn Moyer, and sisters, Jean Faye Oliphant and Carol Morris.

Memories shall forever be cherished by his sons, Larry Dalton Moyer of Cherryville, NC, and David Michael Moyer of Dallas, NC; daughter, Sherri Lynn (Moyer) Keys of Kings Mountain, NC; his brother, Richard (Linda) Moyer of Carrollton, Ohio; 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.

Private services will be held by the family following cremation.