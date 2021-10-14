Laura Rebecca McClaskey, 96, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio.

A daughter of the late Homer M. and Mary C. (Hughes) Miller, she was born Feb. 14, 1925, in Akron, Ohio.

Laura was dearly loved by her family, raising five children on her own. They fondly remember her love for puzzles and word searches and will treasure all of their time they spent together and the memories that they have with her.

She is survived by her children, Albert Daniel (Billie) McClaskey Sr., Sherrie Huffman, Marvin Richard (Cindy) McClaskey, and Thomas James (Sue) McClaskey; 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Albert McClaskey in 2007; son, Mark Emery McClaskey; special son-in-law, Kelcie Huffman; great granddaughter, Heaven Crosby; great-great grandson, Louis Stuart; six sisters, and two brothers.

Services will be held Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at noon in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor Kerry Huffman officiating.

Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made in Laura’s memory to the Carroll County Humane Society, PO Box 61, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.