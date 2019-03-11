Lawrence H. Rohr, 77

Lawrence (Larry) Henry Rohr passed at age 77.

He was born March 10, 1941 and went home March 6, 2019 at Arbors at Minerva.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Rohr and Agnes (Rambo) Rohr.

He will be missed by Mary Jane (Archer) Rohr; daughter, Julie (Rohr) Griffith; and son, Todd (Marla) Rohr. He leaves behind grandchildren, Heather Griffith, Cheyenne Myers, Phoenix Rohr and Tyler Mathes. Siblings left behind are Michael Rohr, Julie (Jim) Baltrinic, Fred Rohr, and Phillip (Johanna) Rohr. He has several nieces and nephews. He loved gardening and sharing the crop. He was a member of the Fishing Club, Garden Club, and Hunters Club. He was a huge supporter of Disabled Veterans.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 11 at 3 p.m. in the Gotschall Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Jonathan Tokosh officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton Tuesday, March 12 at 2 p.m. Calling hours were held Sunday, March 10 from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be sent to Disabled Veterans Wounded Warrior Project, and/or Hospice of Alliance. We want to thank Hospice and Arbors for the care and support they have given. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.