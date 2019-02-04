Lawrence J. Mason, 89, of Carrollton, passed away Thursday morning Jan. 31, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

A son of the late Harold and Anna (Sack) Mason, he was born Oct. 15, 1929 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lawrence was a Korean War Army Veteran and retired from Tennessee Gas.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church and was an avid wood worker.

He is survived by two daughters, Brenda (Timothy) Baker of Navarre and Linda (Robert) Gibson of Missouri; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys, Dec. 6, 2018, and one grandson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton with Fr. Anthony Batt officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.