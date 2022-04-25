Lawrence U. Zwick, 85, of Carrollton, died Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton.

He was born Nov. 25, 1936, in Louisville to Urban and Alice (Ottle) Zwick.

He worked for TRW in Minerva and worked in maintenance for Carroll Healthcare in Carrollton. He is a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Zwick; 4 sisters, Wanda Manley, Mildred Fridgyes, Grace Fridgyes, and Dorothy Zwick; two brothers, Kenneth and Donald Zwick, and a son-in-law, Dwight Karlen. He is survived by 3 daughters, Cynthia Mackey of Minerva, Sondra Karlen of Minerva, and Deborah (Gale) Essick of Minerva; son, Randy Zwick of Minerva; six grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 29, at 11 a.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Fr. Victor Cinson officiating.

Burial will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.