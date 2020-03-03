Lee A. McIntosh, 73

Lee Alan McIntosh, 73, of Perrysville, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 in

his home at Centreville Village in Carrollton, Ohio.

Lee was born May 11, 1946, son of the late Stella Grace and Lloyd Smith McIntosh.

He was employed by the Scio Pottery where he met his wife, Charlene. Together they nurtured and cared for many children through the Carroll County Foster Parent program. He also was employed by Kopp Clay of Malvern and the EMT Ambulance Service of Carrollton. He faithfully served on the Perrysville Fire Department as a firefighter and an EMT, and was an avid fisherman. Lee attended the Perrysville United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene, whom he married Sept. 16, 1978; and a sister, Carolyn Ann.

Lee is survived by a son, Michael; a granddaughter, Sarah of MA; a sister, Sue (Raymond) Shultz of Carrollton; several nieces and nephews and their children.

He also leaves behind his faithful dog, Lucky.

Services for Lee will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Perrysville United Methodist Church with Pastor Dixie Hendricks officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service beginning at 12 noon. Burial will be in the Perrysville Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Perrysville Fire Department, 178 Amsterdam Rd. SE, Scio, Ohio or Perrysville United Methodist Church, c/o Paul Logan, 98 Amsterdam Rd. SE, Scio, Ohio.