Legal Notices

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio, Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28582
MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
Plaintiff
-vs-
JENNY R. HARTER, AKA, JENNY R. MORALES VALLADARES, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 28th day of AUGUST, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 4th day of SEPTEMBER, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 7178 BLUEBIRD ROAD NW, EAST CANTON, OH 44730
03-0000708.002
*Said Premises Appraised at $69,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RINI, KRAMER & ULRICH CO LPA
216-360-7200
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard August 2, 9 and 16, 2018.
SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio, Carroll County
CASE #18CVE29021
JEFF YEAGER, TREASURER
Plaintiff
-vs-
STEPHEN B. MOONEY, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 28th day of AUGUST, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 4th day of SEPTEMBER, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 1657 LORRIC RD., BROWN TWP., MALVERN, OH 44644
04-0000276.005, 04-0000276.002
*Said Premises Appraised at $36,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
STEVEN D. BARNETT, PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
330-627-4555
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard August 2, 9 and 16, 2018.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
JOHN S. CAMPBELL, JUDGE
ADOPTION OF ISAAIAH JAMES JOHNSTON
CASE NO: 20185008
NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ADOPTION
TO: John P. Dillinger, 4198 Post Road, Jewett, Ohio 43986
You are hereby notified that on the 26th day of July, 2018, Ronald L. Van Horne filed in this Court a Petition for Adoption of Isaaiah James Johnston, a minor, whose date of birth is 1/30/2002. This Court, located at 119 S. Lisbon St., # 202, Carrollton, OH 44615 will hear the petition on the 25th day of October, 2018, at 9:00 o’clock A.M.
It is alleged in the petition, pursuant to R.C. 3107.07, that the consent of John P. Dillinger is not required due to the following:
That person is a parent who has failed without justifiable cause to provide more than de minims contact with the minor for a period of at least one year immediately preceding the filing of the adoption petition or the placement of the minor in the home of the petitioner.
A FINAL DECREE OF ADOPTION, IF GRANTED, WILL RELIEVE YOU OF ALL PARENTAL RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO CONTACT THE MINOR, AND, EXCEPT WITH RESPECT TO A SPOUSE OF THE ADOPTION PETITIONER AND RELATIVES OF THAT SPOUSE, TERMINATE ALL LEGAL RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN THE MINOR AND YOU AND THE MINORS OTHER RELATIVES, SO THAT THE MINOR THEREAFTER IS A STRANGER TO YOU AND THE MINORS FORMER RELATIVES FOR ALL PURPOSES. IF YOU WISH TO CONTEST THE ADOPTION, YOU MUST FILE AN OBJECTION TO THE PETITION WITHIN FOURTEEN DAYS AFTER PROFF OF SERVICE OF NOTICE OF THE FILING OF THE PETITION AND OF THE TIME AND PLACE OF HEARING IS GIVEN TO YOU. IF YOU WISH TO CONTEST THE ADOPTION, YOU MUST ALSO APPEAR AT THE HEARING. A FIANL DECREE OF ADOPTION MAY BE ENTERED IF YOU FAIL TO FILE AN OBJECTION TO THE ADOPTION PETITION OR APPEAR AT THE HEARING.
~s~ John S. Campbell, Probate Judge
By: Dawn Lefevre, Deputy Clerk
Published in The Free Press Standard August 2, 9 and 16, 2018.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
John S. Campbell, Judge
IN RE: CHANGE OF NAME OF MELISSA MARIE WALTON
CASE NO: 20189015
NOTICE OF HEARING ON CHANGE OF NAME
Applicant hereby gives notice to all interested persons that the applicant has filed an Application for Change of Name in the Probate Court of Carroll County, Ohio, requesting the change of name of Melissa Marie Walton to Melissa Marie Burchfield.
The hearing on the application will be held on the 12th day of September, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. in the Probate Court of Carroll County, located at 119 S. Lisbon St., Suite 202, Carrollton, OH 44615.
-s- Melissa Marie Walton
2985 4th St. NE
Carrollton, OH 44615
Published in The Free Press Standard August 16, 2018.
OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE
The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov
Final Issuance of OAC Chapter 3745-31 Modification to Permit-To-Install
Rover Pipeline – Mainline CS1
0.7mi E of Cottage Rd SW on Azalea Rd SW,
Sherrodsville, OH 44675
ID #: P0124742
Date of Action: 08/02/2018
Chapter 31 modification premit to update the current VOC emission limit of 0.07 ton/month to 0.35 ton/month since the previous limit underestimated the amount of blowdown and venting events taking place at the station.
Final Issuance of Renewal of NPDES Permit
Carroll Co Home Golden Age Retreat
2202 Kensington Rd NE State Rte 9, Carrollton, OH
Facility Description:
Wastewater-Semi-Public
Receiving Water: Pipes Fork
ID #: 3PR00171*FD
Date of Action: 09/01/2018
This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC.
Published in The Free Press Standard August 16, 2018.