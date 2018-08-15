Legal Notices

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28582

MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JENNY R. HARTER, AKA, JENNY R. MORALES VALLADARES, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 28th day of AUGUST, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 4th day of SEPTEMBER, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 7178 BLUEBIRD ROAD NW, EAST CANTON, OH 44730

03-0000708.002

*Said Premises Appraised at $69,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RINI, KRAMER & ULRICH CO LPA

216-360-7200

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard August 2, 9 and 16, 2018.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #18CVE29021

JEFF YEAGER, TREASURER

Plaintiff

-vs-

STEPHEN B. MOONEY, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 28th day of AUGUST, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 4th day of SEPTEMBER, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 1657 LORRIC RD., BROWN TWP., MALVERN, OH 44644

04-0000276.005, 04-0000276.002

*Said Premises Appraised at $36,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

STEVEN D. BARNETT, PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

330-627-4555

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard August 2, 9 and 16, 2018.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

JOHN S. CAMPBELL, JUDGE

ADOPTION OF ISAAIAH JAMES JOHNSTON

CASE NO: 20185008

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ADOPTION

TO: John P. Dillinger, 4198 Post Road, Jewett, Ohio 43986

You are hereby notified that on the 26th day of July, 2018, Ronald L. Van Horne filed in this Court a Petition for Adoption of Isaaiah James Johnston, a minor, whose date of birth is 1/30/2002. This Court, located at 119 S. Lisbon St., # 202, Carrollton, OH 44615 will hear the petition on the 25th day of October, 2018, at 9:00 o’clock A.M.

It is alleged in the petition, pursuant to R.C. 3107.07, that the consent of John P. Dillinger is not required due to the following:

That person is a parent who has failed without justifiable cause to provide more than de minims contact with the minor for a period of at least one year immediately preceding the filing of the adoption petition or the placement of the minor in the home of the petitioner.

A FINAL DECREE OF ADOPTION, IF GRANTED, WILL RELIEVE YOU OF ALL PARENTAL RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO CONTACT THE MINOR, AND, EXCEPT WITH RESPECT TO A SPOUSE OF THE ADOPTION PETITIONER AND RELATIVES OF THAT SPOUSE, TERMINATE ALL LEGAL RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN THE MINOR AND YOU AND THE MINORS OTHER RELATIVES, SO THAT THE MINOR THEREAFTER IS A STRANGER TO YOU AND THE MINORS FORMER RELATIVES FOR ALL PURPOSES. IF YOU WISH TO CONTEST THE ADOPTION, YOU MUST FILE AN OBJECTION TO THE PETITION WITHIN FOURTEEN DAYS AFTER PROFF OF SERVICE OF NOTICE OF THE FILING OF THE PETITION AND OF THE TIME AND PLACE OF HEARING IS GIVEN TO YOU. IF YOU WISH TO CONTEST THE ADOPTION, YOU MUST ALSO APPEAR AT THE HEARING. A FIANL DECREE OF ADOPTION MAY BE ENTERED IF YOU FAIL TO FILE AN OBJECTION TO THE ADOPTION PETITION OR APPEAR AT THE HEARING.

~s~ John S. Campbell, Probate Judge

By: Dawn Lefevre, Deputy Clerk

Published in The Free Press Standard August 2, 9 and 16, 2018.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

John S. Campbell, Judge

IN RE: CHANGE OF NAME OF MELISSA MARIE WALTON

CASE NO: 20189015

NOTICE OF HEARING ON CHANGE OF NAME

Applicant hereby gives notice to all interested persons that the applicant has filed an Application for Change of Name in the Probate Court of Carroll County, Ohio, requesting the change of name of Melissa Marie Walton to Melissa Marie Burchfield.

The hearing on the application will be held on the 12th day of September, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. in the Probate Court of Carroll County, located at 119 S. Lisbon St., Suite 202, Carrollton, OH 44615.

-s- Melissa Marie Walton

2985 4th St. NE

Carrollton, OH 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard August 16, 2018.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Final Issuance of OAC Chapter 3745-31 Modification to Permit-To-Install

Rover Pipeline – Mainline CS1

0.7mi E of Cottage Rd SW on Azalea Rd SW,

Sherrodsville, OH 44675

ID #: P0124742

Date of Action: 08/02/2018

Chapter 31 modification premit to update the current VOC emission limit of 0.07 ton/month to 0.35 ton/month since the previous limit underestimated the amount of blowdown and venting events taking place at the station.

Final Issuance of Renewal of NPDES Permit

Carroll Co Home Golden Age Retreat

2202 Kensington Rd NE State Rte 9, Carrollton, OH

Facility Description:

Wastewater-Semi-Public

Receiving Water: Pipes Fork

ID #: 3PR00171*FD

Date of Action: 09/01/2018

This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC.

Published in The Free Press Standard August 16, 2018.