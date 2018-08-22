Legal Notices

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Application of Title V Permit

Carroll County Energy LLC

2061 Kensington Rd, Washington Twp., OH 44615

ID #: A0060356

Date of Action: 08/13/2018

Carroll County Energy LLC is submitting an initial application for a Title V Permit to Operate (PTO).

Final Approval of Plans and Specifications

Carrollton Village

80 Second St SW, Carrollton, OH 44615

Facility Description: Community Water System

ID #: 1239849

Date of Action: 08/10/2018

This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC.

Detail Plans for PWSID:OH1000012 Plan No:1239849 Regarding New Well Application.

Published in The Free Press Standard August 23, 2018.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Carroll County Commissioners will hold two (2) public hearings on regulations for areas of special flood hazard that is necessary for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program pursuant to authorization contained in Section 307.37 and 307.85 of the O.R.C. on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. and Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. in the Board of Commissioners office located at 119 South Lisbon Street, Suite 201, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

~s~ Sonja G. Leggett, Clerk

Published in The Free Press Standard August 23 and 30, 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT TO BID

Sealed Bids for the construction of WTP Vac Truck Garage Addition for the Village of Carrollton, Ohio will be received by the Village of Carrollton in Village Hall at 80 Second Street, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 until 12:00 noon local time, September 28, 2018 and at that time and place will be publicly opened and read.

The work for which Bids are invited consists of the furnishing of all materials and labor for the construction of 2,268 S.F. pole barn garage addition.

The estimated construction cost for this project is $114,000.00.

Copies of the Contract Documents are on file in the Carrollton Village Hall at 80 Second Street, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 and in the Dodge and Builders Exchange offices and are available for inspection by prospective bidders. Contract Documents must be purchased from the Village of Carrollton for a cost of $30.00 per set, none of which is refundable. Bidders are required to register with and obtain Bidding Documents from the Village of Carrollton.

The right is reserved by the Council of Village of Carrollton, Ohio to reject any and all Bids, to waive informalities or to accept and Bid which is deemed favorable to the Village of Carrollton.

By Order of Council, Village of Carrollton, Ohio

Mark Wells, Village Administrator

Village of Carrollton, Ohio

Published in The Free Press Standard August 23 and 30, 2018.