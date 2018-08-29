Legal Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Carroll County Commissioners will hold two (2) public hearings on regulations for areas of special flood hazard that is necessary for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program pursuant to authorization contained in Section 307.37 and 307.85 of the O.R.C. on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. and Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. in the Board of Commissioners office located at 119 South Lisbon Street, Suite 201, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Published in The Free Press Standard August 23 and 30, 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT TO BID

Sealed Bids for the construction of WTP Vac Truck Garage Addition for the Village of Carrollton, Ohio will be received by the Village of Carrollton in Village Hall at 80 Second Street, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 until 12:00 noon local time, September 28, 2018 and at that time and place will be publicly opened and read.

The work for which Bids are invited consists of the furnishing of all materials and labor for the construction of 2,268 S.F. pole barn garage addition.

The estimated construction cost for this project is $114,000.00.

Copies of the Contract Documents are on file in the Carrollton Village Hall at 80 Second Street, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 and in the Dodge and Builders Exchange offices and are available for inspection by prospective bidders. Contract Documents must be purchased from the Village of Carrollton for a cost of $30.00 per set, none of which is refundable. Bidders are required to register with and obtain Bidding Documents from the Village of Carrollton.

The right is reserved by the Council of Village of Carrollton, Ohio to reject any and all Bids, to waive informalities or to accept and Bid which is deemed favorable to the Village of Carrollton.

By Order of Council, Village of Carrollton, Ohio

Mark Wells, Village Administrator

Village of Carrollton, Ohio

Published in The Free Press Standard August 23 and 30, 2018.

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

JUDGE DOMINICK E. OLIVITO, JR.

Case No. 2018CVE29111

KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Plaintiff

vs.

KURT LUMLEY, et al

Defendant

Kurt Lumley, Jane Doe, Unknown Spouse, If Any, of Kurt Lumley, Scott Lumley, Jane Doe, Unknown Spouse, If Any, of Scott Lumley, The Unknown Heirs, Assigns, Legatees and Devisees of Barbara A. Lumley, Deceased, address unknown, will take notice that on July 30, 2018, Keybank National Association filed its Complaint in the Court of Common Pleas of Carroll County, Ohio, being Case No. 2018CVE29111.

The object of the Complaint is to foreclose the equity of redemption under a mortgage against the following described real estate, owned by David G. Lumley, to wit:

619 Park Avenue, Carrollton, OH 44615

Permanent Parcel No. 10-0000852.000

The complete legal description of the parcel may be obtained from the County Auditor.

The relief demanded in the foreclosure of the Plaintiff’s mortgage is the amount of $, plus interest at the rate of 4.25 percent per annum from December 30, 2017, until paid; judgment for title costs and court costs; that said mortgage may be foreclosed and the real estate described in the mortgage be sold at Sheriff’s Sale and the proceeds of said sale applied for payment of Plaintiff’s claim; further, that the Defendants, Kurt Lumley, Jane Doe, Unknown Spouse, If Any, of Kurt Lumley, Scott Lumley, Jane Doe, Unknown Spouse, If Any, of Scott Lumley, The Unknown Heirs, Assigns, Legatees and Devisees of David G. Lumley, Deceased, The Unknown Heirs, Assigns, Legatees and Devisees of Barbara A. Lumley, Deceased, be required to Answer setting forth their claims or interests in the subject real estate, if any, or be forever barred from claiming or asserting same; and for such other and further relief to which Plaintiff may be entitled.

You are required to Answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this Notice, which will be published once a week for three (3) consecutive weeks, with the last publication being made on the 13th day of September. 2018.

In case of your failure to answer or otherwise respond as permitted by Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure within the time stated, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Thomas J. Kelley (0024805)

Cline, Cook & Weisenburger Co., LPA

405 Madison Avenue, Suite 1100

Toledo, Ohio 43604

Telephone: (419) 321-6444

Facsimile: (419) 321-6430

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published in The Free Press Standard August 30 and September 6 and 13, 2018.