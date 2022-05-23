Leitha Lucille Hite-Harris-Slentz, 91, of Cambridge (previously of Carrollton) died Monday, May 16, 2022, at Altercare Nursing Facility in Cambridge.

She was born Sept. 28, 1930, in Plum Run (Bowerston) to Victor and Martha Hicks Hite.

On November 8, 1952, she married Carl Harris of Cadiz. Together they had two boys, Gary and Larry. In 1969 the family moved to Carrollton. She and Carl divorced in 1976. Lucille then married Jesse Slentz in 1987. They had no children together. Lucille remained in Carrollton until May of 2021 when, due to health concerns, she moved to Cambridge to live with her sister, Verna and her niece, Wendy.

Lucille worked at Scio Pottery in the early 60s and in 1966 went to work for TRW (now PCC Airfoils) in Minerva from where she retired in 1994. She loved golf, playing well into her sixties at Carroll Meadows Golf Course in Carrollton where she was the Women’s Club Champion in 1994. Additionally, she enjoyed putting puzzles together, birdwatching, sewing, watching Cleveland baseball, the Browns, the Ohio State Buckeyes, spending time with her family, sitting in the warm sun and chocolate. She was a kind and generous soul with a quick wit, an enchanting laugh and a contagious smile. She was friendly to everyone she met and was loved by all who knew her.

Lucille is survived by her son, Larry Harris of North Carolina; grandson, Tyler Harris of Boliver (son to Gary Harris); great-grandson, Elijah Harris (son to Tyler); step-granddaughter, Jessica (Zach) Garven of New Philadelphia; step-daughter, Barb (Gene) Roudebush of Carrollton and their extended family.

Lucille loved her siblings dearly; sister, Verna (late Flavil) Miller of Cambridge and brother, Jim (Mary Lou) Hite of Alliance.

She was blessed and thankful to have wonderful relationships with many nieces and nephews and their children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Victor and David Hite; sisters, Betty Brown and Jo Ann Troyer; her first husband, Carl Harris, and their son, Gary; second husband, Jesse, and stepdaughter, Janene (Mark) LeBeau of Alliance.

Calling hours for the family will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Geib Funeral Home in New Philadelphia.

Lucille’s wishes were to be cremated and a private family burial will be planned for a later date.

Online condolences may be left for the family at https://www.geibfuneral.com/obituary/.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers would be welcome and requested to be directed to Aultman Deuble Heart & Vascular Center at Aultman Hospital in Canton via the following link: https://aultmanfoundation.org/home/giving/choose-your-good/aultman-deuble-heart-and-vascular-center/.