Lenora J. Yeager, 82, passed away peacefully Nov. 1, 2020.

Fondly known as “Cook” by her grandchildren, she enjoyed sharing recipes and cooking for her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her sister, Mary Elizabeth; brother, Richard; and parents, Wilbur and Jean George.

She is survived by daughters, Beth (Michael) Taylor, Nancy (Carl) Campbell, and Yvonne (Andy) Dawson; grandchildren, Zac (Johnna) Campbell, Jessica (Robert) McEntire, Andrea Dawson, Liz Taylor, and Rachel Dawson; and great grandchildren, Henry and Kylie Campbell, and Grant McEntire. She is also survived by brothers, Wilbur, Dale, and Ron George; and sisters, Ruth McCully and Nancy Stewart.

Per Lenora’s wishes, there will be no public services and a private graveside service will be held.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers, staff and “cooks” at the Golden Age Retreat. Also, thanks to the caregivers of Crossroads Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Carroll Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Road NE, Carrollton, OH 44615.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.