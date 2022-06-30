Leona Christman, born April 17, 1933, and died June 18, 2022.

She lived a simple life, loved her family dearly and had a definite love of playing bingo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Eva Taylor and her beloved husband, Robert, whom she married in 1970.

She is survived by her loving children, Shirl Berry of Carrollton, Roberta Taylor of Cadiz, Jerry Taylor of Leetonia, Diane Spencer of Malvern, and William Christman of Carrollton; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren.

She was a kind and very loving soul and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of life is planned at a future date.

