Lester E. Howell, 72, of Bergholz, Ohio, passed away Jan. 17, 2021 at Oak Pointe Nursing in Baltic, Ohio.

He was born Sept. 30, 1948 in Canton, Ohio, a son of Edna (Howell) and Harold Fankhauser.

Lester served his country in the United States Army.

He coached baseball for many years. Lester enjoyed hunting and bowling.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cynthia (Kemmer) Howell; sons, Matthew Howell, Nick (Wendy) Howell, Aaron Howell, and Andy (Karly) Howell; brothers, Ron (Char) McAbier and Paul (K) McAbier; grandchildren, Lindsey, Lakyn, Owen, Kole, and Flynn Howell.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

