Lester E. Peterson, 87

Lester Eugene “Pete” Peterson, 87, passed away Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018.

He was born Oct. 8, 1931 in Mechanicstown, Ohio.

Pete attended Mechanicstown grade school and attended Carrollton High School and graduated from Andrews Barber College in Columbus, Ohio.

He drove milk truck for Frank Boring from 1948 to 1954.

Pete owned and operated Pete’s Barber Shop in Salineville, Ohio for 58 years from 1955 and retiring in 2011.

He was a member of Mechanicstown Corinth Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Hazel (Jackman) Peterson; a sister, Esther (Otha) Cain and an infant son.

Pete is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nina Jean (Yoder); a son, John (Rachel) Peterson; two adorable grandchildren, Jacob Eugene Peterson and Abigail Jean Peterson.

The family wishes to extend a big thank you to Canton Community Hospice for all their care and concerns.

In honoring Pete’s wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no calling hours or services. His urn will be buried at a later date in Mechanicstown Cemetery.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.

If you would like to, please send a donation to Stark County Community Hospice, 4912 Higbee Ave. NW, Suite 100, Canton, Ohio 44718.

