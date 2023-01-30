Letha L. Waseman, 102, of Minerva, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in the Minerva Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Sept. 14, 1920, in Minerva to Andrew W. and Mary (Harsh) Ray.

She worked at the Minerva Wax Paper Company and is a member of the Minerva First Christian Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George Waseman who died in 1996, and 3 brothers, Clarence, Lawrence and Frank Ray.

She is survived by a daughter, Debra Waseman of Alliance and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in the chapel at East Lawn Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. with Mr. Jason Jackson officiating.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to services in the chapel at East Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva Historical Society, c/o 128 N. Market St., Minerva, OH 44657.

The family would like to thank Aultman Hospice and the staff of Minerva Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for all their wonderful care.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.