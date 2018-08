To the Editor:

The Fighting McCook Post 3301 on Chase Rd. would like to send out a big thank you to everyone who helped at the July 21 fish fry and car show.

A special thank you to the VFW Auxiliary, Ponderosa, Advanced Auto, McDonald’s, Newell Realty, Huebner Chevrolet-Subaru, H&M Tire, NAPA, Minerva Goodyear Tires, Unkefer Equipment and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Thanks to Jen and Dustin Scott for their help with the car show.

VFW Post 3301

Jim Newbold

Post Commander