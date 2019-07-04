Lewis B. Grigsby, 92

Lewis Bentley Grigsby, 92, of Carrollton, passed away at his residence Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was born Dec. 8, 1926 in Colliers, WV to John B. and Mary Elizabeth (Hayes) Grigsby. He retired from TRW in Minerva, OH as a furnace operator. He has also worked for the Village of Carrollton as a water meter reader for 15 years. He worked part-time at the Sohio gas station. He was a member of the Carrollton United Presbyterian Church on 2rd Street in Carrollton. He loved to go camping, doing lawncare and odd jobs. He plowed and disc gardens for residents of Carrollton. He was a life member of the Masonic Lodge.

He is survivd by his wife, Wilma Jean (Hull) Grigsby, whom he married Nov. 16, 1946, celebrating 72 and a half years. He is also survived by a son, Kenneth (Carolyn) Grigsby of Dellroy, OH and a daughter, Diane (Edward) Warner of Ocala, FL; a sister, Ruth Hoffman of Kutztown, PA; five grandchildren, Mindy Daniels of Clyde, OH; Chad Warner of Sacramento CA; Angela (Ken) Lute of South Port, NC; Jennifer Grigsby of Magnolia, OH; Melissa (Jordon) Gantz of North Lawrence, OH; and ten great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were three sisters, Josephine Long, Sarah Cassidy and Lena Jervis, along with four step sisters and a step brother.

Friends and family may visit with the family from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the United Presbyterian Church of Carrollton. Rev. Lewis Johnston will have the service at 2 p.m. Masonic services will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Carrollton United Presbyterian Church at 265 2nd St. SW, Carrollton or to Crossroads Hospice at 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685.