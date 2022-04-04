Lewis Myers, 85, finished his earthly race Jan. 17, 2022.

He was born March 7, 1936, in Salineville, Ohio, to Roy and Martha Myers.

Lew grew up on a farm and learned to work hard, driving a tractor by age 9. He spent his school years in that area, graduating from Carrollton High School in 1954. For three years a friend at work invited him to church every week and when Lew finally went, he gave his life to Christ. While attending God’s Bible School (1956-1961 ThB), he met Erlene Shuttlesworth who was at Trevecca Nazarene College. They were married in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 14, 1958. Their “elaborate” wedding cost a grand total of $100. Martha, their first daughter, was born in 1959. Two years later after graduation they started pastoring in Prairie City, SD, and Vicki was born a few weeks later. After 6 years, they moved to Williston, ND, where they pastored for one year. In 1968 they loaded up their belongings and headed up the Alcan Highway to Alaska, arriving just 9 years after Alaska became a state. In 1970 they started Far North Missionary Fellowship with three other couples. During the time that Lew and Erlene were building the church and their little log cabin, Marilee was born. Lew completed his pilot’s certification while working at the University of Alaska and Erlene continued her education, finishing her college degree in 1971. The fellowship work involved many different ministries, including flying people to and from villages for Vacation Bible Schools. Lew retired in 1992 but continued to work, helping his son-in-law build houses. In later years, Lew and Erlene wintered in the south and continued summering in the North Pole until moving to Arizona in 2017, after 49 years in Alaska.

In addition to the 3 daughters born to them, they have 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Lew leaves behind his sister, Wilda Webb and brother, Dale Myers and families in Ohio, who mourn his loss greatly.

Preceding him in death is his daughter, Vicki and grandson, Jason who welcomed him into Heaven, along with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.