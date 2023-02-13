Linda A. Clark, 82, of Minerva, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in the Minerva Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Oct. 14, 1940, in Louisville to Lester and Mary (Edwards) Wey.

She was a legal secretary for many years in her family’s law firm, Clark, Clark and Chaddock Law Office in Minerva. She is a member of the Minerva First Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Massillon High School in 1958.

She is preceded in death by her husband, L. Jay Clark who died in 2011, and a brother, Edward Wey.

She is survived by two daughters, Cathy (Marshall) Poland of Wake Forest, NC, and Susan (Joseph) Chaddock of Minerva; two sons, Robert (Jan) Clark of Minerva, and Thomas Clark of Minerva; brother, Richard (Shirley) Wey of Massillon; sister-in-law, Donna Wey of Lake Mohawk; 8 grandchildren, Courtney (Christopher) Rickert, Bryce Poland, Ellie, Jay, Luke and Nick Chaddock, Mackenzie and Evan Clark, and two great grandchildren, Arthur and Wesley Rickert.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 18 at 12 noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating.

Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to services from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Because she was such an avid reader, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva Public Library.

