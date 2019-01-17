Linda A. Shotwell, 76

Linda Arnell Shotwell, 76, of Carrollton, OH passed away Monday morning, Jan. 14, 2019.

She was born Sept. 9, 1942 to Ellsworth Todd Dray and Bertha Glendora (Davis) Dray.

Linda had worked at Archer’s Dairy for 10 years and later, Goshen Dairy. She last worked at Wendy’s in Carrollton. She married John Ellis Shotwell Aug. 3, 1987 after her first husband Herman Ray Brunning died.

Linda attended the church of Christ in Carrollton. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. Her passion was working in her flower garden tending to her roses.

Survivors are her husband John; a son, Dean (Joan) Shotwell of Minerva, OH; a daughter, Glenda Quick of Carrollton, OH; six brothers: Melvin (Diane) Dray of Scio, OH; Randy (Diane) Dray of NC; James Dray of Canton, OH; Ronnie (Karen) Dray of Mannington, WV; Jack (Terri) Dray of Bartlesville, OK; John (Teri) Dray of Mansfield, OH; three sisters: Jane (Ed) Gilmore of Scio, OH; Bertha Kagey of Carrollton, OH; Betty Wheeler of Carrollton, OH; two grandchildren, David (Jill) Noble and Bobbi Jo (James) Cooper; three great grandchildren, Taryn Noble, Aiden Michael and Aubree Burcham; three step – great grandchildren, Eli , Asher & Ava Cooper.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Herman; her parents; a brother, Bill Dray; a sister-in-law, Patricia Dray and two nephews, Chad Newbold and Robert Dray.

A memorial service for Linda will be held at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home Saturday, Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with burial to follow at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton, OH.