Linda C. Grace, 73, departed this earth Nov. 28, 2020.

She was born Nov. 7, 1947 to her beloved late parents, Monford and Audria (Johnston) Dodd.

She spent most of her life’s journey living in Carroll county, and grew up in Perrysville. She often shared many fond memories of her childhood including riding her bike, visiting family and friends, and walking to the historical Perrysville Historical Methodist Episcopal Church and going inside to talk to God. She was thrilled whenever she came across an article that the Historical Society was restoring the old church.

She graduated from Scio High School in 1965. Linda worked as a nurse at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat and held memberships with the Republican Party and the NRA. Linda enjoyed listening to oldies music, reading, watching the Hallmark Channel, and visiting with family. She always held a special place in her heart for animals and loved her cat Milo dearly.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Angela (Alan) Smith; and her three grandchildren, Tyler Smith, Leah Becinski, and Nathanael Roberts.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristin (Grace) Roberts; son-in-law, Richard Roberts; and her former husband of 25 years and friend, Gavin Grace.

Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton, Ohio is handling arrangements.

The family will be holding a 1 p.m. graveside service Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 in the new Perrysville Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and social distancing observed at the cemetery.