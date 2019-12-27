Linda E. Amelung, 77, of Malvern, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 in Aultman Compassionate Care.
She was born Dec. 12, 1942 in Augusta to Earl and Lucy (Fisher) Dinger.
She is survived by her children, Kevin (Lisa) Amelung of Dover, Tracy Amelung of Malvern, and Matt (Trisha) Amelung of Hilton Head, SC; 3 sisters, Jean Schindler of Kensington, Sandy Flanagan of N. Canton, and Stephanie Sutton of Augusta; 3 brothers, Richard (Ellen) Dinger of Augusta, Ron (Sheila) Dinger of Augusta, and Dennis (Connie) Dinger of Minerva; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 30 at 12:00 noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Hill officiating. Burial will be held in Augusta Cemetery. Calling hours will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.