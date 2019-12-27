Linda E. Amelung, 77, of Malvern, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 in Aultman Compassionate Care.

She was born Dec. 12, 1942 in Augusta to Earl and Lucy (Fisher) Dinger.

She is survived by her children, Kevin (Lisa) Amelung of Dover, Tracy Amelung of Malvern, and Matt (Trisha) Amelung of Hilton Head, SC; 3 sisters, Jean Schindler of Kensington, Sandy Flanagan of N. Canton, and Stephanie Sutton of Augusta; 3 brothers, Richard (Ellen) Dinger of Augusta, Ron (Sheila) Dinger of Augusta, and Dennis (Connie) Dinger of Minerva; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.