Linda E. Pasiuk, 70

Linda Ellen Pasiuk, 70, of Amsterdam, Ohio, passed away peacefully on the morning of Oct. 20, 2018.

She was born March 3, 1948, in Steubenville, Ohio and lived her entire life in Amsterdam, Ohio.

She was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Delores White and had one sister, Darlene (White) Carney of Brookville, Ohio.

She married her husband, John Pasiuk, of 52 years and had 3 children. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth White and Delores (White) Barcus. She is survived by her husband, John Pasiuk; a sister, Darlene (Steve) Carney of Brookville, Ohio; a daughter, Kristeen (Bobby) Rose of McArthur, Ohio; 2 sons, Kenneth (Christine) and Kevin (Tally) Pasiuk of Carrollton, Ohio; 6 grandchildren, Lance Rose, Caleb (Sarah) Pasiuk, Aidan Pasiuk, Mason Pasiuk, Ben Pasiuk and Layna Pasiuk; and nieces and nephews.

Linda was a graduate of Carrollton High School in 1966. She devoted her life to her kids and church. She was a long time member of the Amsterdam Church of God where she was very active in many areas including the children’s ministry and choir. She loved to sing. She was very active in the school by serving in the PTO and Athletic/Band boosters. She loved to serve others, working as a home health aide for visiting nurses as well as a unit assistant at Ohio Valley Hospital. After she was no longer able to work, she spent much of her time babysitting and developing relationships with her grandchildren.

A funeral service, officiated by Steve Carney, will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at the Church of God in Amsterdam, Ohio. Burial will follow in Simmons Ridge Cemetery near Amsterdam. Calling hours will be held 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 at the Dodds Funeral Home in Amsterdam, Ohio.