Linda K. Kelley

Linda Kathleen Kelley of Carrollton, Ohio passed away in her home June 30, 2022, surrounded by family, following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born March 8, 1949.

She loved gardening, cooking, and spending time with the two loves of her life, her daughter and granddaughter. Linda retired as an occupational therapist working in Cambridge, Ohio after 23 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandmother, Daisy McCully; and sister, Margie Darlene McCue.

She leaves behind her daughter, Amy Swaim (Jim Bennett) of Carrollton, Ohio; granddaughter, Emily (Adam) Piciacchia of Canton, Ohio; sister, Cindy (Cliff) Dorsey of Canton, Ohio; sister, Paula Saver of Weirton, WV; brother, Paul (Jeanne) McCully of Carrollton, Ohio; along with nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Private family services were held July 2, 2022, with a Celebration of Life immediately following services at Linda’s residence in Carrollton.

Condolences and special memories of Linda can be shared with her family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.