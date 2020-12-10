Linda K. Stalder, 61, of Minerva, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 in Aultman Hospital.

She was born July 30, 1959 in Canton to the late Cyril and Lenora (Martin) Gotschall.

She had worked for Thermo-Devices in Minerva and the Hoover Company in North Canton. She is a member of the Minerva United Methodist Church. She graduated from Minerva High School in 1977.

She is survived by a son, Justin Stalder of Minerva; 2 sisters, Cheryl Gotschall of Minerva, and Mary Ann (Larry) Hawk of Minerva; brother, Don (Patti) Gotschall of Minerva; 4 nieces and nephews, Butch (Christy) Hawk, Ryan (Shauna) Hawk, Marissa (Corey) Essick, and Curt Jays; a great niece and 3 great nephews.

Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 11 at 12 noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Jonathan Williams officiating.

Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.

Calling hours will be 2 hours prior to services on Friday from 10-12.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva United Methodist Church.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.