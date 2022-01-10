Linda Kay Jackson (Betz), 78, of Minerva, Ohio, passed away Jan. 8, 2022, at her home in Minerva, Ohio.

Born Sept. 15, 1943, in Canton, Ohio, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Doris (Geiselman) Betz.

Linda was a 1961 graduate of Carrollton High School. She was a loving mother and hard worker. She worked for TRW Inc. and retired from PCC Airfoils. She enjoyed spending time with family and close friends. In her free time, she was an avid gardener. She was a loving, determined, amazing woman and mother. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her children: four sons, James Gromley of Homeworth, Ohio, Eric Gromley of Minerva, Ohio, Jason Jackson of Kensington, Ohio, and Seth Jackson of Minerva, Ohio: and four daughters, Corinna Gromley (Neil) of Kensington, Ohio, Tyra Bulson (Brian) of Solon, Ohio, Kelly Globeck (Steve) of Sunbury, Ohio and Hali Moleski of Hiram, Ohio. Other survivors include her sister, Judy Femec (Chuck) of Kent, Ohio, and brother, Gary Betz of Marion, Ohio. Survivors also include 11 grandchildren, Lynnley Jackson, Rebecca Gromley, Christopher Gromley, Megan Gromley, Olivia Gromley, Kalyn Bulson, Landon Bulson, Stephen Globeck, Ethan Globeck, Ella Moleski, and Elin Moleski.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

