Linda Kay Lewis, 71, of Canton, passed away at Mercy Medical Center Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Linda was born in Alliance, Ohio, Feb. 26, 1950, to Jessie and Wanda (Lewis) McLean.

Linda is survived by a daughter, Tammy Lewis of Canton; the good daughter, Patty Burwell of Canton; two grandchildren, Whitney Hartshorne and Hayden Miller; three great-grandchildren, Gryffin, Karmen, and Kamden; and two sisters, Sheri Ball and Cindy Duffy.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lewis, and a brother, Terry McLean.

Per her request, there will be no services.

Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.