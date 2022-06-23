Linda Lou Buehler, 85, passed away peacefully June 20, 2022, at the Golden Age Retreat.

Born April 17, 1937, in Short Creek, Ohio, she was the daughter of Bernard Nichols and Inez (Smith) Nichols.

She married Dwight E. Buehler on June 8, 1957.

She is survived by her husband, Dwight and four daughters, Tuesday L. (Tim) German, Dawn S. Buehler, Candice (Doug) Ruby, and Traci Buehler (Shawn Spahr); five grandchildren, Joshua (Jessica) Long, Heath (Ciara) Leggett, Roger Felton, Michael Felton (Bo Feister) and Kristin Kerr; 14 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by eight brothers and sisters, Wesley Nichols, Bernard Nichols, Mildred Lemon, Gloria Grant, Dwight Nichols, Sandra Card, Barbara Wohlever and Byron Nichols.

Upon her request, there will be no formal services at this time.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

Those wishing to, may make memorial contributions to either Carroll County Golden Age Retreat 2202 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 or Carroll County Community Hospice 704 Canton Rd. NW, Ste. A, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to both Golden Age Retreat and Community Hospice for the comfort and loving care of our loved one.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.